media release: Stop Arming Israel War Abolition Walk

Sunday, September 21, 11 am – 5 pm,

Willy Street Parade & Around Lake Monona

This Sunday, UW-Madison and Madison College students and other members of Madison for a World BEYOND War will walk to mark International Day of Peace and participate in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions’ Global Weekend of Action. World BEYOND War is a global movement to abolish war.

The walkers’ messages are: “Stop arming Israel and the rest of the world” and “Stop starving Gaza.” Quotes from student and community walkers are below.

Israel’s genocidal assault on the besieged Gaza Strip has driven a groundswell of bipartisan opposition to arming Israel. New polling shows that only 24% of younger Republicans now sympathize with Israel over the Palestinians. Only 7% of Democrats think that Israel’s war in Gaza constitutes “justified actions under the right to self-defense.”

After the parade, activists will continue on a longer War Abolition Walk around Lake Monona. The itinerary:

12:00 noon - After the parade, depart from Madison Sourdough, 900 block of Willy St

12:15 - Arrive at Machinery Row Bicycles

1:00 - 1:15 - Arrive at Olin Park

2:00 - 2:15 - Arrive at Maywood Park

3:15 - 3:30 - Arrive at Olbrich Beer Garden

4:30 - 4:45 - End at Madison Sourdough

Walker Seth Johnson of Madison explained, “I'm walking on Sunday because we are seeing a genocide unfolding livestreamed in 4k, aided and funded by our tax dollars, and I believe it is my legal and moral responsibility to do everything in my power to stop it. As a Jewish American and a former Army officer, I recognize the horrors that are ongoing and echo the words of countless advocacy groups, scholars, historians, and fellow anti-Zionist Jews around the world when I say "Not in my name."

UW-Madison graduate student Patrick Kennedy explained, “I will walk Sunday because I reject the crooked notion that we can derive ‘safety’ from the sound of a bomb falling on someone else's home.”

UW-Madison student Clayton Green will walk on Sunday. His view is, “There may be some who think war abolition is idealistic and utopian, but the same was said of abolishing slavery and Jim Crow. If we are idealists, then history tells us that it is the idealists and utopians who drive progress.”

April Peterson of Fitchburg, who will walk Sunday, says she’s joining the walk because,“I'm deeply ashamed that my tax dollars are funding an imposed famine in Gaza, which has become the world capital of child amputees. We should boycott and divest from companies that are supporting Israel's genocide, and sanctions should be imposed on Israel for the ongoing war crimes.”

Jake Rodgers of Madison is a lead organizer of the walk. He explained, “Everyday it is important to keep Palestine at the center of our minds, with deep and unwavering solidarity. A peace walk is a small chance and action in our fight for a disarming of Israel and a Free Palestine.”

World BEYOND War calls on legislators to stop arming Israel through the Ban the Bombs Act, legislation in Congress to block weapons transfers to Israel, and other measures.

This will be the third year that World BEYOND War marches in the Willy Street Parade. The activists will carry signs and banners with messages of war abolition, including:

The Enemy is Not the Other Side. The Enemy is War.

Imagine yourself as a child in Gaza.

No food, no water, no place to be safe.

Imagine your loved ones under the rubble.

Imagine a world beyond war.

Learn more at Madison for a World BEYOND War’s website, and at UW-Madison World BEYOND War on Instagram.