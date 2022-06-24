Stop Asian Hate

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Thank you so much to all APIDA community members and allies who showed up at the protest on June 17. Thank you so much to everyone who helped spread and support the peaceful rally, and a specially thank you goes to the team of MADNEWS, who helped record down the powerful moments and made this powerful video happen.

Join us Friday(June 24) at 4 PM at the Capitol. Help share this video. Actions for Asians, Safety for All. United against hate, united against racism and united against violence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aj4T4AW3w0k

Find more links here: https://linktr.ee/tonightitsme

Info

Politics & Activism
