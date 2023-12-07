Stop Cop City and RICO Indictments Teach-In

media release: Thurs. Dec. 7 6:00 - 7:30 pm CST Stop Cop City & RICO Indictments Virtual Teach-In - Hosted by the Human Rights Program at UW -Madison. Join us for a teach-in Zoom webinar on the recent RICO indictments against activists in the Stop Cop City movement. We will discuss the concerning legal precedents these indictments set for social justice movements and how we can support our community in response. Register for Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/ ricowebinar