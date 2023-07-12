Stop Cop City Banner Drop

media release: Starting 6/28, various organizations will be hosting a weekly banner drop to bring attention to the fight against police militarization and state repression.

Come stand with organizers fighting to Stop Cop City, the proposed police training center in Atlanta that will cost $90 million and over 85 acres of wilderness. All are invited to come and stand in solidarity with Atlanta-area activists and with the Movement for Black Lives and other organizations fighting to reallocate funds from police forces to the health of our communities.

We will be standing with the banner at the center of the bridge, communing and raising awareness. Come join to pray, party or pontificate - or feel free to reach out to grab the banner and host one of the weeks yourself.

You can also donate to support the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, activists from which who were recently the target of extreme state political repression when they were arrested for bailing other activists out of jail: https://atlsolidarity.org/

