ONLINE: Stop Line 3

media release: Tuesday, August 17 - Stop Line 3: A Webinar

Join the UW Madison BIPOC Coalition on Tuesday, August 17th at 6:30 pm CST [4:30 PST, 7:30 EST] via Zoom to learn about the fight against Line 3, hear from a panel of Indigenous leaders and frontline activists such as Giiwedin Inidizhinikaaz (@giiwedininidizhinikaaz) and Alex Golden-Wolf (@we_arelivingtrees), and for an opportunity to learn how you can get involved with the fight to Stop Line 3. Check out our Linktree closer to the date for the link to the event.

AND.... earlier in the day:

Tuesday, August 17, 3:00 - 4:30 PM - Action at Army Corp of Engineers Office - 559 D'onofrio Drive - Madison

Join Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action, Wisconsin Sierra Club, 350 Madison and others for an action to pressure the Army Corps of Engineers to revoke the permits for Line 3.

You're invited to...

What: rally, delivery of a giant letter, and then billboarding to heavy traffic on the west side, targeting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, urging them to #StopLine3.

Props: white coats, a giant letter that will be left on the doorsteps, a new banner we are making for the health professionals, “Our Water, Our Health,” another saying “Army Corps: Stop Line 3!” and more.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Meet at the Army Corps building, 559 D’onofrio Dr, on Madison’s West Side. After a short rally we’ll proceed to a nearby site of heavy traffic, where we’ll “billboard,” – hold up our banners and signs and wave to the motorists!

Why: At least 15 health professionals' groups across the country will be doing the same thing at the same time, which could mean national media coverage, adding to the mounting pressure to stop Line 3!

Who: You, your friends and family.

How: in a mask! It is super important that the health professionals (and we, their allies) send a message through example by wearing masks.