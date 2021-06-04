press release: Stop Line 3 Solidarity Tour - Traveling across Wisconsin on June 4 - Wisconsinites traveling to the Treaty People Gathering to stop Line 3 in Northern MN.

When: June 4th and 5th (much of both days)

Why: People from around the world are gathering in Northern Minnesota for a major uprising aimed at getting our leaders to do the right thing and stop the Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline.

Why Stop the Line 3 Pipeline? If completed, the Line 3 Pipeline will carry 700,000 barrels of dirty tar sands oil from Canada each day, violate Indigenous treaty rights, threaten waterways like the Mississippi, and lead to a jaw-dropping 193 millions tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Enbridge, a Canadian-based company continues to build Line 3 through Anishinaabe treaty land and the Mississippi headwaters. A First Nations-led movement of land defenders and water protectors continues to lead historic resistance. They are calling on people everywhere to join them and engage in direct resistance this June 5–8.

Where: On June 4, we will be traveling through Wisconsin with informational tour stops in over 15 Wisconsin Communities. See our full schedule Here. (google spreadsheet)

At each tour stop, local climate activists and tour participants will raise awareness about the essential need to stop this pipeline.

At 5:00 p.m. on June 4, the tour will be welcomed to Duluth at the Duluth Rose Garden with a brief welcoming rally to stop Line 3. The next morning, June 5, the tour will depart from the Duluth Rose Garden at 10:00 a.m. and start its journey to the Treaty People Gathering that will occur near Waubun, Minnesota.

To be part of this historic caravan or to receive updates about it, fill out this form.