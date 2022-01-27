ONLINE: Stop Line 5: Learn the Basics and How to Testify!

press release: Sierra Club Wisconsin event.

Learn the basics on Enbridge's Line 5 tar sands pipeline and how to testify at the upcoming virtual DNR hearing in opposition to this fossil fuel project/

Sign up for a reminder about the February 2nd Department of Natural Resources virtual Line 5 hearing! We'll share tips, tricks and talking points for preparing your testimony.

Can't make it? Send in a written comment here.  

Environment, Politics & Activism
608-256-0565
