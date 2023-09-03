The Stop & Listen

media release: Jug band, early blues, and fiddle tunes from local talent with Adam Helt-Baldwin on bass, Calvin Woodring on harmonica, Daniel Plane on cello and fiddle, and Mike Tiboris on the banjo. While you Stop and Listen, grab a treat from our many options from our Farm to Table restaurant and a hard cider from our tap. We're family-friendly and hope the weather allows us to host music on our lovely patio.