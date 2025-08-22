The Stop & Listen
Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Alex Grant
The band The Stop and Listen and instruments.
The Stop and Listen
media release: The Stop and Listen is an old-time stringband from Madison with a unique set of instruments and harmony voices. They play hot fiddle tunes, old-time songs, jug band numbers, and country blues, bringing some serious drive, groove, and extraordinary improvisation.
