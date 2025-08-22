The Stop & Listen

Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

media release: The Stop and Listen is an old-time stringband from Madison with a unique set of instruments and harmony voices. They play hot fiddle tunes, old-time songs, jug band numbers, and country blues, bringing some serious drive, groove, and extraordinary improvisation.

Info

Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Music
608-845-9150
Google Calendar - The Stop & Listen - 2025-08-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Stop & Listen - 2025-08-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Stop & Listen - 2025-08-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Stop & Listen - 2025-08-22 19:00:00 ical