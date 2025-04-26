Stop Making Sense

media release: Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics as the greatest concert film of all time. Starring band members David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison and Tina Weymouth (along with their incredible touring musicians), the live performance was shot at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater and features Talking Heads’ most memorable songs.

The live event will feature a public screening of the re-release and hosted by co-star Jerry Harrison who will deliver introductory remarks, post screening comments and audience Q&A.