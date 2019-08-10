Stop Making Sense

Jonathan Demme's Talking Heads documentary. NR, 1984. $5.

press release: In 1984, nobody was making music like the Talking Heads, and nobody was making films like Jonathan Demme. It was inevitable for them to join forces and make a must-see concert film unlike anything that anyone had seen before. But it’s especially a must-see experience at the Majestic on August 10, when we re-create the live music experience by showing the film in it’s entirety on our giant movie screen, featuring our huge sound system as well as concert lighting production. The goal? To transport you to 1984 and a Talking Heads concert that will never be forgotten. There will not be chairs on the floor…you can sit in the balcony if you’d like….but this WILL be a dance party celebrating one of the most incredibly funky bands of all time. Doors open at 8:30, we’ll play the movie/dance party to start at 9:30. This is a “Once In a Lifetime” experience and we expect you to be “Burning Down the House” with us all night long….