Stop Making Sense

press release: Presented by WUD Film, WUD Music and WUD Lit: Emmie. Free.

USA | 1984 | 35mm | 88 min.

Director: Jonathan Demme

No band characterized 80s new wave sounds and styles more than the Talking Heads. Director Demme’s concert film, photographed over three performances at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theater, captures the band, particularly frontman David Byrne, at the pinnacle of their creativity. Demme’s minimally invasive style foregrounds the music, and keeps the audience rapt with subtle visual quirks.

Presented by WUD Film, WUD Music, WUD Lit: Emmie. Free