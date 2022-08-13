Stop Motion Animation

media release: Madison Public Library’s We Read program is wrapping up summer with storytelling programs for kids and families August 8-20.

As families reflect on their summer experiences, Madison Public Library is offering a chance to share stories in a unique way. For two weeks, each library will have workshops and/or self-directed activities for kids and families to enjoy. Activities include Bubbler-led making opportunities like creating your own digital comic or making a stop-motion animated video using iMovie. Bubbler Media Instructor Rob Franklin (Rob Dz) will also lead interactive spoken word poetry workshops and Alexis Dean, the Bubbler in the Neighborhood artist at Meadowridge Library, will lead a poetry-inspired storytelling session, as well.

We Read Storytelling Activities:

Madison Public Library has also ordered We Read postcards, which include illustrations by local artist Emily Balsley and quotes about reading joyfully. The back of each postcard has a prompt to share about something you read and enjoyed this past summer. There are 18 different designs in both English and Spanish available from each library location. Collect a postcard (or multiple postcards!) at your local library and get a free stamp from the reference desk.

“Postcards are a great way for adults and children to share their favorite stories with a friend or loved one,” said Youth Services Manager Tammy Ocampo. “We Read is an opportunity for our community to fall in love with reading of all kinds AND to share about that reading with others!”

The We Read program is made possible thanks to the support of the Madison Public Library Foundation , Ascendium Education Group, Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation, Dick Goldberg & Lisa Munro, and David Wood & Jane Doughty.

Learn more about We Read at madpl.org/weread .

About We Read

We Read is a year-round, all-ages, community wide celebration of reading what you want to read. To participate, Madisonians can simply find something to read that they love and share about it with a friend or on social media using #WeReadMadison and tagging Madison Public Library.