press release: Learn how to control bleeding in emergency situations with training from Fitch-Rona EMS paramedics at the Verona Public Library. Stop the Bleed instruction is designed for individuals with little or no medical training who may be called upon as immediate responders. Fitch-Rona EMS will teach participants how to provide initial care and bleeding control to a victim of traumatic injury before skilled help arrives or in an austere environment. This training is free and open to the public. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.