Stop the Bleed

Google Calendar - Stop the Bleed - 2018-11-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stop the Bleed - 2018-11-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stop the Bleed - 2018-11-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stop the Bleed - 2018-11-07 19:00:00

RSVP

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Learn how to control bleeding in emergency situations with training from Fitch-Rona EMS paramedics at the Verona Public Library. Stop the Bleed instruction is designed for individuals with little or no medical training who may be called upon as immediate responders. Fitch-Rona EMS will teach participants how to provide initial care and bleeding control to a victim of traumatic injury before skilled help arrives or in an austere environment. This training is free and open to the public.  Registration is required and limited to 10 participants.  To register, or for information, visit  www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.

Info
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Health & Fitness
608-845-7180
RSVP
Google Calendar - Stop the Bleed - 2018-11-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stop the Bleed - 2018-11-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stop the Bleed - 2018-11-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stop the Bleed - 2018-11-07 19:00:00