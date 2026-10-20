Stop the Illegal War on Iran and All Wars

media release: Madison for a World BEYOND War will host a press conference at Senator Tammy Baldwin's office & a walk to Representative Mark Pocan's office. They will explain why this is a time of unprecedented opportunity to stop US funding for wars.

This year, Tammy Baldwin, Mark Pocan and others in Congress have successfully blocked the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This is historic. For 64 consecutive years, Congress has approved the NDAA, but this summer it was halted. Congress is using the power of the purse to stop war and preparations for war. Also this year, both houses have introduced war powers act legislation to stop the war on Iran.

The event is part of a national day of action calling on Congress to ask them to stop the war in Iran. Supermajorities of Americans want Congress to end the Iran war and to cut the Pentagon budget. A new Fox News poll shows 75% of respondents were either “extremely” (42%) or “very” (33%) concerned about the war in Iran, and six in ten voters oppose U.S. military action against Iran. A poll from Rethink/ Brown Costs of War Project found that 59% of Americans believe the Pentagon budget is too high, with 40% saying it’s “much too high.” More details here.

Speakers:

Stefania Sani, Saman Cyrus, Susan Freiss, Madison for a World BEYOND War

Paula Rogge, Interfaith Peace Working Group

Ross Brubeck, in Madison this week on the National Peace Walk from Tennessee to Minneapolis

Madison for a World BEYOND War will call on Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin to:

Pledge to continue to oppose any defense appropriation that fails to end the war against Iran. Follow Rep Mark Pocan’s lead by voting no on every NDAA military funding bill. Introduce bills to cut the Pentagon budget and stop arming the world.

Enforce any war powers resolution directing the president to terminate hostilities against Iran. Baldwin led the push for a war powers resolution; now Congress has a duty to enforce that resolution through all available means.

Investigate deadly war crimes including strikes on Iranian Wedding & Minab School.

Publicly call for and support a peace agreement, which will require lifting sanctions and unfreezing assets.

Speakers will highlight the importance of blocking the NDAA, and call on our Wisconsin elected officials to keep using this effective mechanism to stop Trump’s illegal war on Iran.