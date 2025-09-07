Stop the Monsanity!

media release: Under the artistic direction of playwright Marcia Jablonski, the Alley Stage Reading Series continues to provide a space for Midwestern playwrights to develop their work, receive valuable feedback, and collaborate with regional actors. Now in its fifth year, this series remains an integral part of Shake Rag Alley’s mission to cultivate creativity in our rural community.

We are thrilled to announce the playwrights selected for this year’s staged readings at Alley Stage, our intimate outdoor amphitheater.

These playwrights will bring their works-in-progress to life through a staged reading and audience talkback, with Shake Rag Alley providing a venue, casting support, and a post-performance reception.

Mark your calendars and join us for a summer of storytelling, where new works take shape under the glow of afternoon light in our historic quarry-turned-theater.

Sept. 7:

Synopsis: Written to be performed by one man and one woman, this political comedy can be performed by up to seven actors. Elise has been promoted to spokesperson for the largest social justice non-profit in the country. Her husband Michael has just learned that his job as publicist will now be limited to only one client—Monsanto. This puts the couple at odds as they try to negotiate their new lives, complicated by divorced next door neighbor Kyle, who has his eyes on Elise, Michael’s clueless assistant Darcy, Michael’s unforgiving boss, Joan, Elise’s steadfast boss Sage, and a mysterious corporate insider who taunts Michael.

Robert Lynn’s Christmas-themed comedy, The ReGifters won the New American Comedy Festival and is published by Heuer Publishing, as is his comedy With Friends Like These. His play, The Stupid Economy, was performed at the United Solo Artists Festival at Theatre Row (NYC) in 2013. Mother’s Wishes was the winner of the Aloha Performing Arts Center’s 24th Original Play Festival (Kealakekua, HI) and a finalist in the Reva Shiner Comedy Award. His play, The Back Porch Test, was voted audience favorite in the Lakeside Players Theatre 10-minute Play Festival (White Bear Lake, MN) in June, 2017, The Coriolis Effect was performed in 2018, and Like Crazy was voted audience favorite in 2019. He was twice named a finalist for the Midwest Dramatists Conference. He is a member of the Dramatists’ Guild of America, Inc.

For more details about the series and upcoming performances, contact Executive Director Christina Kubasta at ckubasta@shakeragalley.org. See you at the stage!

If you’d like to join a cast, or perform music at a future Alley Stage event, please share your information here.