Stop the Scam: Online Fraud, AI, and Accountability
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: The Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans invites you to join us for an important community town hall conversation:
STOP THE SCAM: A Community Conversation on Online Fraud, AI, and Accountability
This event will bring together older adults, union members, and public leaders for an open, solutions-focused conversation.
Featured Speakers
- Maureen Dunn – ARA field mobilization director
- Ben Gruber – candidate, Wisconsin Assembly District 51
- Jeff Kersten – outreach specialist, Bureau of Consumer Protection
Wednesday, June 3, 5:30 PM, Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S Park St, Madison, WI 53713
The hall is wheelchair accessible.
Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.