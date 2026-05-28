Stop the Scam: Online Fraud, AI, and Accountability

media release: The Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans invites you to join us for an important community town hall conversation:

STOP THE SCAM: A Community Conversation on Online Fraud, AI, and Accountability

This event will bring together older adults, union members, and public leaders for an open, solutions-focused conversation.

Featured Speakers

Maureen Dunn – ARA field mobilization director

– ARA field mobilization director Ben Gruber – candidate, Wisconsin Assembly District 51

– candidate, Wisconsin Assembly District 51 Jeff Kersten – outreach specialist, Bureau of Consumer Protection

Wednesday, June 3, 5:30 PM, Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S Park St, Madison, WI 53713

The hall is wheelchair accessible.

Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.