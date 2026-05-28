Stop the Scam: Online Fraud, AI, and Accountability

RSVP

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: The Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans invites you to join us for an important community town hall conversation:

STOP THE SCAM: A Community Conversation on Online Fraud, AI, and Accountability

This event will bring together older adults, union members, and public leaders for an open, solutions-focused conversation.

Featured Speakers

  • Maureen Dunn – ARA field mobilization director
  • Ben Gruber – candidate, Wisconsin Assembly District 51
  • Jeff Kersten – outreach specialist, Bureau of Consumer Protection

Wednesday, June 3, 5:30 PM, Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S Park St, Madison, WI 53713

The hall is wheelchair accessible.

Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

Info

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Lectures & Seminars, Seniors
RSVP
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