press release: The southwest side of Madison is entering Summer with peace and love deep in residents’ hearts. The third annual Stop the Violence march will take place 10:30 Saturday morning, July 6, 2019.

Hundreds of marchers and dozens of cars will make a 1.3 mile jaunt from the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church located on Raymond Road and Whitney Way down Raymond Road to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on McKenna Blvd.

Parade staging begins at 10 a.m.at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church located on 5701 Raymond Road and Whitney Way. Parade march begins at 10:30 a.m. Organizers expect some 1,000 attendees this year.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church/Meadowood Health Partnership – Community leaders will join with local churches Saturday, July 6 to have a solidarity march to fight violence and shootings that have happened in Madison and surrounding communities.