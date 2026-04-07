Stop The War On Iran! Stop Trump’s War Crimes!
media release: Press conference to condemn the threats by the Trump administration and his administration that “a whole civilization will die tonight”. Trump has signaled the intent to bomb civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges. We vehemently oppose this violence and call on all citizens, organizations, and lawmakers to do the same.
WHO: Members of Madison Students for a Democratic Society, CODE PINK-Madison, Jewish Voice for Peace-Madison, Transgender Resistance Action Committee
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Politics & Activism