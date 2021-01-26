ONLINE: Stopping Line 3

media release: Co-founder of Honor the Earth Winona LaDuke will speak about the fight to stop Line 3 and a just transition from this current fossil fuel economy. https://www.stopline3.org/

Line 3 is a proposed pipeline expansion to bring nearly a million barrels of tar sands per day from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin. It was proposed in 2014 by Enbridge, a Canadian pipeline company responsible for the largest inland oil spill in the US. Enbridge seeks to build a new pipeline corridor through untouched wetlands and the treaty territory of Anishinaabe peoples, through the Mississippi River headwaters to the shore of Lake Superior.

This event brought to you by the IWI- Indigenous Women’s Initiative, Nekanehsakt: Friends of Ekwehewe, PUSH Buffalo and WNY Peace Center

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Qf6zzKTkRja9CPDW8jB4_g

To learn more about the land and water, view this film about “Welcome Water Protectors.

https://welcomewaterprotectors.com/

We launch an interactive tour of Water Protector Tourism, yes that’s it. Water Protector Tourism and the Enbridge Watch. Each summer Minnesota welcomes millions of tourists to the North Country. Signs abound which say, “Welcome Fishermen,” We Welcome Water Protectors. We invite you to tour the North Country, enjoy it as Water Protectors, and here we give you some information as tour guides.

We are inviting you into our Akiing – our territory. Our territory is full of life. We live where the wild things are – the wolves, bears, otter, beaver, butterflies, frogs, and yes, the mosquitoes. Someone has to be at the bottom of the food chain – and sometimes, we feed the mosquitoes. The proposed Enbridge Line 3 will cross through wild rice lakes and near 8000-year-old Indigenous villages. It will cross more than 192 bodies of water – rivers, lakes, and watersheds – including the Mississippi River twice.