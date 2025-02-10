Stopping Mass Deportations Through Local Sheriffs

media release: Join WISDOM for a local organizing training where we’ll explore how organizers have used the democratic process to push hundreds of sheriffs to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, learn about community demands to keep sheriffs out of the mass deportation system, and share strategies you can use in your own community.

These agreements—known as 287(g) agreements due to their creation by section 287(g) of the federal Immigration and Naturalization Act—delegate certain immigration enforcement responsibilities to state and local law enforcement. Although no neighboring states have any of these arrangements, in Wisconsin, eight local sheriffs have signed 287(g) agreements. Their use was dramatically expanded during the Trump administration, with seven Wisconsin sheriffs signing them for the first time in 2020. Now, there are a total of eight counties in Wisconsin that have 287(g) agreements: Sheboygan, Waukesha, Manitowoc, Marquette, Brown, Fond du Lac, Lafayette and Waushara.

The ACLU of Wisconsin published an extensive, statewide report which investigates the nature of immigration enforcement in Wisconsin and details how close collaboration between local law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is fueling the deportation of immigrants. Read the full report here.

This training will be offered by Safety Bound, a project to show the American public that a safe society is possible that doesn’t depend on the sheriff. Inspired by the poetry of Sterling Brown and his image of a Black man in the Jim Crow South, fleeing the persecution of a racist sheriff and “safety boun’”, we too look to turn our backs on this oppressive institution and set our eyes on a more just and liberated vision of safety. Register in advance below.

Date: Monday, February 10

Time: Starts at 6:30 PM

Register: https://bit.ly/ stoppingdeportations

This training will equip you with the tools to advocate for change and hold local authorities accountable. Let’s work together to build a safer, more inclusive community.

