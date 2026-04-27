Stories of Coming Home

media release: When someone we love steps away from their Christian faith, it can leave us with questions, unspoken grief, and a longing to make sense of their choices. Many families and friends walk this path. For decades, church leaders, families, and social scientists have documented a significant trend: many people are leaving the church and abandoning belief in God. What is discussed far less, however, is how many eventually return.

Why people leave is an important question. But so is understanding why they return. After making a clear and conscious break from their religious convictions and practices, what draws them back? And what might that mean for the church — and for those of us who continue to hope?

On May 14, join author and scholar Dan Taylor for an evening designed especially for those who love someone who has walked away from the church. Drawing from his new book, Believing Again: Stories of Leaving and Returning to Faith, Dan will explore the real experiences of people who return—what they wrestled with, what changed in them, and what ultimately drew them home.

This is an evening to:

• Hear stories of hope—real stories of people who left faith and later rediscovered it.

• Understand the common patterns behind leaving and returning.

• Reflect on how we can walk with loved ones who are struggling, doubting, or drifting.

• Connect with others who are carrying similar questions and hopes.

Formerly a professor of literature and writing at Bethel University, Daniel Taylor (Ph.D., Emory University) is the author of eighteen books, including The Myth of Certainty, Letters to My Children, Tell Me a Story: The Life-Shaping Power of Our Stories, Creating a Spiritual Legacy, The Skeptical Believer, and most recently, Believing Again: Stories of Leaving and Returning to Faith. He has also worked as a stylist on several Bible translations.