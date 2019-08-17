Stories in Stone: Geology Fun

press release: Saturday, August 17, 2019 (10:00 – 11:30 am). Pope Farm Conservancy, 7440 W Old Sauk Rd, Verona, WI 53593 ** Meet in the lower parking lot **

Join us for "Stories in Stone" at Pope Farm Conservancy with Brooke Norsted, Assistant Director of the UW-Madison Geology Museum. Travel through time and discover the unexpected history of Wisconsin's geological past, including volcanoes, tropical seas, and mastodons! We will look at specimens in the iconic stone fence and talk about the deep stories that our state's rocks tell. After the presentation, complete your visit with a walk through the conservancy and observe many different rock formations.

Cost: This event is free and open to the public. All ages welcome! No registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot near the Old Sauk Rd entrance.