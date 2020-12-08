ONLINE: Stories of Innovation: What Happens After Disclosing Your Invention to WARF?
Key steps in technology commercialization and a look at this year's breakout inventions
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 4 P.M.
Featuring a panel discussion with:
- Jennifer Gottwald, Director of Licensing, WARF
- David Plante, Assistant Professor, School of Medicine and Public Health
- Reid Alisch, Assistant Professor, School of Medicine and Public Health
- Matthew Berg, CEO, Somni
Followed by WARF Innovation Award nominee video summaries and the announcement of the winning teams, presented by Michael Falk, WARF's Chief Intellectual Property and Licensing Officer.
Find info on the series and a sign-up link here.
Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars