Stories of the Land

press release: Host: Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy (FOPFC)

Speaker: Mel Pope, FOPFC Chair

Interested in local history? Join Mel Pope for an informative talk about the history of the land that is now Pope Farm Conservancy. Hear the stories of how the land was used over time from the mid-1800s through modern times. Learn about the purpose and making of the conservancy and its many unique and beautiful features from agriculture fields to prairies and woodlands. Finally, come to know the conservancy’s importance as a natural area for people to connect with the land and as a protected habitat for birds and wildlife.

This talk is free and open to the public. No registration required. We will meet at the TOP of the hill at the conservancy.