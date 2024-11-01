media release:On View: November 1 through December 14, 2024

Gallery Hours: Thursdays, 12-4pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm

Opening Reception with the artists: Friday, November 1, 5:30-7:30pm. The reception will also include live music from Madison acoustic duo Host of Sparrows. This event is free and open to all.

Stories to Tell: Narratives in Fiber features the work of seventeen artists who explore personal, cultural, and political narratives. The artists included in the exhibition consider contemporary issues of identity, gender, family, environmental concerns, wellbeing, and grief through fiber, a medium with deep, multicultural roots.

For this juried exhibition, TAC sought innovative work made with fiber and/or constructed using textile or fiber techniques informed by a story or narrative that held significance for the artist. Selected works include quilts and weavings, works of paper and felt, three-dimensional multi-media sculptures, and more. Artworks are at once autobiographical and socially critical, and are evocative of common concerns to which visitors will connect.

Participating Artists: Pat Bishop, Misty M. Cole, Linda Farrelly, Lori Fleury, Candy Flynn, Rain Foster, Pat Kroth, Carlee Latimer, Sally Miles, Phoebe Saunders, Elizabeth Shaw Neviaser, Cherie St. Cyr, Gina Studelska, Connie Toebe, Elizabeth Tuttle, Ani Weaver, Gail M. Willert