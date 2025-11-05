Stories vs. Apocalypse

media release: In 60 minutes the last spaceship is leaving for a brand new planet. Should we stay or go? Readers and artists, including featured readers Syr Beker and B. Pladek, will make the case for #Team Earth and #Team Ship, in an evening of queer speculative readings. There will be a raffle and games. Are you getting on the ship? 

Apocalyptic attire encouraged. 

