Stories vs. Apocalypse
A Room of One's Own 2717 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: In 60 minutes the last spaceship is leaving for a brand new planet. Should we stay or go? Readers and artists, including featured readers Syr Beker and B. Pladek, will make the case for #Team Earth and #Team Ship, in an evening of queer speculative readings. There will be a raffle and games. Are you getting on the ship?
Apocalyptic attire encouraged.
