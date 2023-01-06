Storming the Stage

× Expand Vanessa Tortolano Sasha Rosser

media release: FRIDAY, JANUARY 6: A hilarious lineup of comedians from across the Midwest come together to sling their hottest bits and contend with the Chaos Wheel, which will test their wits through random selection of joke prompts.

Performances by: Aaron Chase, B﻿ob Keen, J﻿ames Fisher Jr., B﻿en Warren, d﻿pecial guests!

H﻿osted by S﻿asha Rosser

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8PM. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite (no extra fees). S﻿PECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1195961044649494

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.