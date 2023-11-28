media release: The city of Madison Engineering Division has a number of upcoming listening sessions scheduled to help inform and receive feedback from residents and the community regarding the new Stormwater Utility Vegetation Management Plan, a plan that will incorporate public input and technical expertise to inform vegetation goals and priorities.

The meetings are scheduled for:

East Side: 5 p.m., Nov. 1, 2023, at Hawthorne Library , 2707 E Washington Avenue, Madison, WI 53704. Registration: Eventbrite . This meeting will be held in-person, only. There is no fee or ticket required to attend.

West Side: 6 p.m., Nov. 20, 2023, at Sequoya Library , 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53711. Registration: Eventbrite . This meeting will be held in-person, only. There is no fee or ticket required to attend.

Virtual Option: 5:30 p.m., Nov. 28, 2023, via Zoom. Registration is required prior to the Zoom meeting. Registration: Nov. 28, 2023 Public Information Virtual Meeting Registration

Why We Created the New Plan

The open space corridors created by the network of vegetated stormwater ponds and greenways provide valuable natural resources and contribute to the environment and quality of life of Madison residents. This plan is specific to maintenance and vegetation goals for existing and future public lands, on a citywide scale, for property owned and/or maintained by the Stormwater Utility.

Examples of decisions this plan will help advise include, where to focus biodiversity and restoration efforts, larger vegetation goals specific to the issues related to stormwater management and vegetation, how to manage spaces that both promote ecological resources and also respond to emergencies, flooding, and other stormwater specific needs. To help guide these decisions, the city would like to better understand public priorities.

The purpose of this plan is to create a resilient and sustainable framework for vegetation management on Stormwater Utility lands, reflective of anticipated climate change impacts and responsive to community concerns.

This plan seeks to be evidence-based, utilize extensive public input and geographic information systems mapping, and incorporate vegetation, stormwater, biodiversity, and climate research. We encourage public comment to help inform the plan. The plan will have a final acceptance by the Board of Public Works.