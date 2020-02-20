RSVP for Story Hike & Bonfire

× Expand Roberta Herschleb

press release: Enjoy an easy one mile hike through Westport Prairie while reading with Groundswell Conservancy. Local author Dineo Dowd will guide you through the pages of Adventure Day, a story all about kids who love to hike. Reflect on nature poems on the second half of the hike. Finish the winter evening off with a bonfire and campfire popcorn. Make sure to bring a friend or two for this family-friendly event.

4:30-6:30pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020, Westport Prairie, 5208 Bong Road, Waunakee

Registration required by Thursday, February 20, 2020, at https://groundswellwisconsin .org/page.asp?page=WPBonfire20