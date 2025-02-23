Story Hour: The Improv Musical

media release: Join us for "Story Time: The Improv Musical," a delightful event designed for families with children ages 8 and under! Before the show, we invite you to read Big by Vashti Harrison, which received the 2024 Caldecott Medal and was a Coretta Scott King Honor title. During the show, we’ll gather creative input from our young readers and transform their ideas into an on-the-spot musical performance.

Expect a fun, funny, engaging, and delightfully silly experience that the whole family will love. Featuring an experienced and talented Madison-based cast—Kelly Maxwell, Doug Reed, Sheila Robertson, Andrew Rohn, and Sarah Rogers—this unique event is a celebration of storytelling, creativity, and the magic of improvisation. Doors open at 9:40am, and street parking is the only option, so please budget a bit of extra time. Don’t miss out on this interactive adventure in musical theater!