media release: Everyone has a story. But not everyone is lucky enough to have their story brought to life through improv! In Story-prov, storytellers take the stage to share captivating, real-life tales that improvisers use as inspiration for their scenes. The result is a high-energy blend of narrative and improv, where nothing is planned and the only guide is the story. Every show is unique and unforgettable!

This month’s storytellers are two local legends: Maureen Cassidy and Brendon Panke!

Note: While we aim for a PG-13-rated show, some “naughty” bits may happen. Audience discretion is advised!

COST: FREE - Donations are encouraged. No RSVP required.