Story Saturday: Pat Zietlow Miller

press release: The Wisconsin Historical Society will be hosting free events open to the public during the month of February to celebrate Black History Month.

The first program will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Wisconsin Historical Museum (30 N Carroll St), Story Saturday will feature two books, “The Quickest Kid in Clarksville,” (11:00 am - Noon) by Madison-based author, Pat Zietlow Miller, tells the timeless story of dreams, determination and the power of friendship. This story is presented in partnership with the Madison Reading Project. The second featured story will be, “I am F.A.T.: Based Upon Real-Life Events,” (2:30 – 3:30 pm) by local 10-year-old author, Jaia Davis. Jaia will share how she coped with bullying and she will provide tools to help everyone, young and old, deal with bullies. A book signing will follow the program. The Story Saturday programs are free and geared towards ages 3-12.

“We are excited to bring programming about some of the untold stories through our collection and programs; that will help increase the awareness of under-represented communities and cultures in Wisconsin,” said Tanika Apaloo, adult education coordinator for the Wisconsin Historical Society. “The Society is taking an initiative to share stories of the many diverse cultures that can be found all across the state.”