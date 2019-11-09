Story, Snack & STEAM

press release: Please join us for a free children's event featuring a story, snack, and STEAM activity. Open to the public for children ages 3-6.

Saturday, November 9 from 10 - 11 a.m., Madison Country Day School, 5606 River Road in Waunakee

What is STEAM? STEAM is a future-focused approach to learning that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics. A special STEAM activity will be hands-on fun!

An RSVP isn't necessary, but it helps with planning. Those who pre-register will be entered to win a free t-shirt or a book. Drop-ins are welcome. Questions? Contact Caitlin Wedekind at cwedekind@madisoncountryday. org.