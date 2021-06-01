Story Time

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Meet us at the Heritage Center every Tuesday at 10:00 for stories, crafts, and activities in the shade of our Heritage Oak Tree. Feel free to come and go as you please. Recommended for ages 2-7. Every other week enjoy a story in Spanish! (Spanish Story Time dates are highlighted in yellow.) Sign up not required.

Dates: June 1- September 28

Kids & Family
608-224-3604
