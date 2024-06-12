Story Time with Animals
MacKenzie Center, Poynette W7303 County Road CS, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955
press release: Learn about what flies, slithers, hops and walks through nature stories read aloud by MacKenzie naturalists and explore the lives of the animals in our wildlife area.
This event is geared toward toddlers and preschool children, but all ages are welcome.
Please park in the Badger Den parking lot and meet the naturalists inside the wildlife area near the wolf.
Info
Kids & Family