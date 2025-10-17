The Story Won’t Tell Itself: The Cultural Legacy Of Jim From Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn

Wisconsin Book Festival.

media release: Presented in partnership with UW-Madison Go Big Read and Chazen Museum of Art. Please note this event will be held at The Chazen Museum of Art and begins at 5 p.m.

Join us for a conversation with David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson as well as a local historian and educator about the cultural legacy of Jim’s character from Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. After the publication of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Jim became a cultural symbol and garnered a life of his own on stage, in visual culture, in literary history, and elsewhere.

Commonly regarded as one of the great American novels, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn has captured the hearts and imaginations of readers since 1885. But since its publication, critics have rightfully condemned Mark Twain’s troubling portrayal of Black Americans as stereotypes and caricatures, with contemporary fans searching for a modern update to this iconic tale.

Big Jim and the White Boy: An American Classic Reimagined is a radical retelling of this American classic, centering the experiences of Jim, an enslaved Black man in search of his kidnapped wife and children, along with his cheeky sidekick, Huckleberry Finn. Jim and Huck’s high-stakes adventures take them on an epic voyage across the antebellum South and Midwest, through Confederate war camps and runaway safe houses, into Old West standoffs, and on the road as covert Underground Railroad agents.

Intertwined into the story of Jim and Huck are the stories of Jim’s descendants in the 1930s, 1980s, and 2020s, making this a multigenerational family epic as well as an adventure story. Big Jim and the White Boy takes readers on a journey through Jim and Huck’s past, present, and future, delving into their incredible friendship and years of adventures—a bond that transcends the gruesome racism of the Civil War era. With compelling artwork and riveting storytelling, David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson push the boundaries of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn in this incredible graphic novel, exploring the triumphs and tribulations of Jim and his family, and finally giving his due as a hero of American literature.

David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson will be in conversation with Dr. Brittney M. Edmonds and Dr. Melanie Herzog, of UW-Madison African American Studies, and Michelle Kruse, who teaches English at Middleton High School.

Following the panel, there will be a meet and greet with the panelists. During this time, attendees will be encouraged to explore some highlighted pieces in the Chazen’s collection and converse with peers.