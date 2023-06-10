media release: Join the Friends of Goodman South Madison Library and Mad City Story Slam to listen to stories from six local writers and poets, and share your own. The Friends are distributing copies of How the Word is Passed to inspire you to tell your own story at the event – it can be about history, a person story that resonates with the themes of the book, or about your experiences as a person of color or ally in Madison.

Pick up a copy of How the Word is Passed from the Goodman South Madison Library and read all or part of it. Come out to Urban League (2222 S. Park St., Suite 200) on June 10th from 4pm-6pm to listen to local writers and artists share their personal stories, and share a 5-minute story of your own.

DJ Rob Dz will be playing music and guests will have an opportunity to socialize and discuss the stories told.

Light refreshments served. ASL Interpretation. Sponsored by Delta Beer Lab. Special thanks to MadCity StorySLAM for coordinating storytellers.