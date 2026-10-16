Storytelling and Writing

media release: Join Ho-Chunk elder and writer, Sherman Funmaker, as he presents his original poetry and stories, guiding participants on his process. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and share their writings in this informative and inviting workshop.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (10/29/26) at 10:00am. In addition to online registration, you can reserve your spot by calling the Alicia Ashman Library at 608-824-1780.

About the presenter: Sherman Funmaker was born in Black River Falls as a Bear Clan member and raised in Wisconsin. He is one of 11 children of Adam and Doris Stacy Funmaker. He is a graduate of UW/ Baraboo with an English Degree, and he also attended the University of New Mexico in 2007. He has been writing since 2006 and his first book was published by the Wisconsin State Historical Society in February 2026.

Part of the Teejop & Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and made possible thanks to the Friends of Madison Public Library. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.