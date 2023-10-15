RSVP for Storytelling with Color

media release: Thursday, October 19, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Susan Carpenter, Arboretum Native Plant Garden curator, quilter. The natural world is filled with vibrant color. In this workshop, we will develop color palettes from images in nature and explore value and impact of different colors. Try a small project that uses color to represent an environmental story. Meet at Visitor Center. Free, register through Eventbrite by October 15.