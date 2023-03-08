press release: Free S﻿torytelling Workshop: A Be the Good Event, Wednesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 15 // 6-7:30pm, Goodman Community Center Ironworks building, 149 Waubesa St. Parking info at goodmancenter.org/parking.

H﻿osted by: Zachary Shea and Charles Payne of Mad City Story Slam

In this two-part storytelling workshop, Zachary and Charles will help you craft your stories highlighting kindness in our community, just in time for Goodman's Be the Good Storytelling Event

This workshop is open to anyone who loves to tell stories and who wants to learn more about the art and craft of storytelling! A﻿ll workshop attendees will get one complimentary ticket to our Be the Good Storytelling Event on Thursday, April 27. Code will be handed out at the second storytelling session.

As a bonus, a few lucky storytellers from the workshop may be chosen to be a part of the live performance on April 27!

To participate, you must be able to attend both the 3/8 and 3/15 sessions. Seats are limited — please commit to attending both sessions before registering.

I﻿f you register and find you can't attend, please let us know as soon as possible, so we can open your spot to someone on the wait list.

All are welcome to attend. Space is limited, so sign up today!

T﻿hanks to our media partner Madison 365 and sponsors Exact Sciences and Summit Credit Union.

Questions about the event or interested in sponsoring? Contact Meghan Allynn Johnson, Corporate Giving & Events Manager, at mjohnson@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8033.

A﻿bout the hosts

Zachary Shea is a local storyteller, stage manager, and theater maker who has been helping to organize story slams in Madison since 2021.

Charles Payne is a DEI consultant, certified teacher, and self-taught social artist from Michigan.