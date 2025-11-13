RSVP for Storytelling: Writing as Fishing Pole, Frame & Campfire

press release: Make the most of your winter by engaging in a writing habit! Hear humorous and reflective Midwest stories from author and illustrator, Kyle L. White; share your own experiences; AND gain a simple practice of writing our own stories in order to "stop, look & listen" to the world around us! No skill needed. All supplies provided.

Instructor: Kyle L. White, Author & Illustrator

This class is for adults

Thursday, November 20, 6-8 p.m.

Registration Deadline: November 13

$65/$50 member