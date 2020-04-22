ONLINE: WHS Storytime

press release: Are you struggling to find new activities for your kids to enjoy at home? Gather round children of all ages! Each Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Wisconsin Historical Society Press will have authors read aloud on Facebook from their children's books. See the schedule below.

Wednesday, April 8: Susan Apps-Bodilly, "One Room Schools"

Wednesday, April 15: Jerry Apps, "Tents, Tigers, and the Ringling Brothers"

Wednesday, April 22, Earth Day: Sheila Cohen Terman, "Gaylord Nelson: Champion of the Earth," a biography for young readers. She will read an excerpt about the founding of Earth Day.

Wednesday, May 3: TBD, The Flavor of Wisconsin for Kids cookbook with a simple recipe to try at home!