ONLINE: WHS Storytime

press release: Gather round children of all ages! Each Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM, authors will share their Society Press children's books on the WHS Press Facebook page as part of the new Storytime Live series.

On Wednesday May 20, author Jerry Apps returns to tell the story of Stormy! When the calf that his father promised him turns out to be a bull instead of a heifer, Jerry is disappointed, until a disaster on the farm teaches him an important lesson.

Featuring illustrations by Annika Beatty-Andserson, Stormy is available from your favorite book retailer, or online from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press website.

Tune in every Wednesday to this ongoing series in support of the Wisconsin Historical Society's mission to share our state's stories. Next week: join us for a delicious storytime live as we share some of our favorite recipes from the book The Flavor of Wisconsin for Kids.