ONLINE: WHS Storytime

press release: Are you struggling to find new activities for your kids to enjoy at home? Gather round children of all ages! Each Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Wisconsin Historical Society Press will have authors read aloud on Facebook from their children's books. See the schedule below.

Watch out next week Wednesday, May 6, for a very special Storytime Live with Cris Plata, the subject of another Badger Biography book, "Cris Plata: From Fields to Stage/ Del Campo al Escenario." Chris will be talking about migrant farmers, singing, and playing his guitar!

*Join us at 10:00 am for Storytime Live in English and at 10:30 am for Storytime Live in Spanish!*

You can find your copy of "Cris Plata" here: https://bit.ly/3eTMlGo