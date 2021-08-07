ONLINE: WHS Storytime

press release: Join us on the WHS Press Facebook page Saturday mornings at 10AM as Society Press authors share children's books and fun activities! Our August lineup includes:

Saturday, August 7 - Jerry Apps introduces us to Casper Jaggi: Master Swiss Cheese Maker.

Have you wondered why Swiss cheese has holes? How Green County Wisconsin became the Swiss cheese capital of the world? Join Jerry Apps for this true story of Casper Jaggi, an immigrant from Switzerland who learned the art of cheesemaking when he was just 6 years old and went on to found Brodhead Swiss Cheese Factory—the largest factory of its kind in Wisconsin in the 1950s.

Additional Summer Storytime Live encore presentations are planned as follows:

Saturday, August 14 - Mai Zong Vue shares stories from her book Hmong in Wisconsin, the latest book in the People of Wisconsin Series.

Saturday, August 21 - Stuart Stotts discusses the amazing life of Packers founder, player, coach and legend Curly Lambeau. Curly Lambeau: Building the Green Bay Packers, one of WHS Press's Badger Biography series for young readers.