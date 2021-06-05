ONLINE: WHS Storytime

press release: Join us on the WHS Press Facebook page Saturday mornings at 10AM as Society Press authors share children's books and fun activities! Our June lineup includes:

Saturday, June 5 - Jerry Apps reads from his children's book Eat Rutabagas

Beloved Wisconsin storyteller Jerry Apps shares a true story from his childhood growing up on a family farm. Jerry's dad knows that no one can resist the taste of breaking ground rutabagas. Follow Jerry and his dad as they plant, harvest and sell the cream of the rutabaga crop.

Saturday, June 12 - Stuart Stotts shares the story of Father Groppi: Marching for Civil Rights

This addition to the Badger Biographies series for young readers tells the story of the Milwaukee Catholic priest who teamed up with the NAACP and other organizations to protest racial discrimination and stand up for civil rights in the 1960s and 1970s. In response to unjust laws, the people of Milwaukee took to the streets to march for fair housing. Lead by Lloyd Barbee, Vel Phillips, Father James Groppi, and many others, these protest marches lasted over 200 nights and led the way for local and national reform. After the discussion Stuart Stotts will suggest some activities to learn more about the civil rights movement.

Saturday, June 19 - Pam Cameron shares the story of Sport: Ship Dog of the Great Lakes

In this remarkable, true-life story you'll meet Sport, a stray puppy rescued from the Milwaukee river who became a ship dog, helping the crew of the Hyacinth as they carried supplies to lighthouses, maintained buoys, and helped keep the Great Lakes safe. Along the way, Sport made friends in every port and got into more than a few adventures!

Saturday, June 26 - Pam Cameron returns with a special Sport-themed activity you can do at home!