Storytime at the Opera

media release: Inspired by NPR’s “The Moth”, join us for an evening of stories at the Mineral Point Opera House! We know there are lots of fascinating stories within our community and we want to hear them! Whether you want to come up on stage and tell a story of your own or just sit back, relax, and listen, this is sure to be a memorable evening. The theme of the night is — Family!

Stories should be anywhere from 3-5 minutes long and should be related to the theme of family (however you interpret it). Keep it PG-13! Want more information? Check out the DOs and DONTs of storytelling here. Storytellers will receive a free (non-alcoholic) item from our concession stand for participating!

Tickets for this event are pay what you can and will be available at the door. (Suggested donation of $5). The show is recommended for ages 16+.