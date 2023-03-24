media release: Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association announce the first StoryWalk® of 2023 occurring in Downtown Middleton March 24 through May 28. The spring StoryWalk® is an outdoor, interactive storytelling experience, featuring, “The Cars and Trucks Book” by bestselling author Todd Parr. A colorful and fun exploration of all things cars and trucks, this story has something for everyone!

Todd Parr brings his trademark bright colors and bold lines in this book about cars, trucks, and occasionally buses. In a fun collection of silly images, Todd explores all of the ways that vehicles have an impact on the world, while weaving in messages about positivity, the environment, and safety. Readers will laugh along with the whole four-wheeled gang!

Start at Middleton Public Library to pick up a map and a free copy of the book (for the first 500 kids). Follow the marked route to visit 26 stops around Downtown Middleton, each featuring an illustrated poster with a page from the book.

A StoryWalk® allows families to follow the book, page by page, by visiting stops throughout Downtown Middleton.This is Middleton’s ninth StoryWalk®.

Some children will even receive their own copy of the book, while supplies last. “Thanks to the Friends of the Middleton Public Library, we are able to offer a free book to the first 500 kids who stop by the Middleton Public Library and pick up their StoryWalk® map," said Katie Ganser, head of youth services at Middleton Public Library.

If interested in donating toward the next StoryWalk® activities and book giveaways, please reach out to the Middleton Public Library at jsansing@midlibrary.org . Not all StoryWalks® can afford to provide free books to children and donations to the program help make this possible.

StoryWalk® is presented by Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

StoryWalk® is a registered service mark. For more information about Middleton’s StoryWalk®, please visit the Downtown Middleton website www.downtownmiddleton. com/storywalk.