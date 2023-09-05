StoryWalk
media release: The return of the school year brings a beloved children’s story to Downtown Middleton for this fall’s StoryWalk® adventure with “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” by Mo Willems.
The fall StoryWalk® is an interactive storytelling experience with multiple stops throughout Downtown Middleton, following the story page-by-page with illustrated posters at 23 walkable stops. This free, family-friendly fun is presented by the Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association.
Pick up a free StoryWalk® map at the Middleton Public Library or download one online at www.downtownmiddleton.com/
“Thanks to the Friends of the Middleton Public Library, we are able to offer a free book to the first 500 kids who stop by the Middleton Public Library and pick up their StoryWalk® map,” said Katie Ganser, head of youth services at Middleton Public Library.
Want to support the library’s next StoryWalk®?
If interested in donating toward the next StoryWalk®’s activities and book giveaways, please reach out to the Middleton Public Library at jsansing@midlibrary.org. Not all StoryWalks® can afford to provide free books to children and donations to the program help make this possible.
StoryWalk® is presented by Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark. For more information about Middleton’s StoryWalk®, please visit the Downtown Middleton website www.downtownmiddleton.com/