media release: The return of the school year brings a beloved children’s story to Downtown Middleton for this fall’s StoryWalk® adventure with “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” by Mo Willems.

The fall StoryWalk® is an interactive storytelling experience with multiple stops throughout Downtown Middleton, following the story page-by-page with illustrated posters at 23 walkable stops. This free, family-friendly fun is presented by the Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association.

Pick up a free StoryWalk® map at the Middleton Public Library or download one online at www.downtownmiddleton.com/ storywalk. This is Middleton’s 11th StoryWalk® and will be available in downtown business windows from Sept. 2 through Nov. 24 (2023). Free copies of the book are also available at the Middleton Public Library, while supplies last.

“Thanks to the Friends of the Middleton Public Library, we are able to offer a free book to the first 500 kids who stop by the Middleton Public Library and pick up their StoryWalk® map,” said Katie Ganser, head of youth services at Middleton Public Library.

Want to support the library’s next StoryWalk®?

If interested in donating toward the next StoryWalk®’s activities and book giveaways, please reach out to the Middleton Public Library at jsansing@midlibrary.org. Not all StoryWalks® can afford to provide free books to children and donations to the program help make this possible.

StoryWalk® is presented by Middleton Public Library and Downtown Middleton Business Association. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark. For more information about Middleton’s StoryWalk®, please visit the Downtown Middleton website www.downtownmiddleton.com/ storywalk.